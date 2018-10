MUST WATCH: Dane Jewett shreds with Carson Storch, Thomas Vanderham, & Remi Gauvin - Video

FILM

What’s it like to experience Whistler through the eyes of a kid? In short, it’s awesome. You get to eat ice cream for lunch, there’s no such thing as a to-do list, and your mind is set to cruise control. You're focused on having as much fun as possible. So, whether you’re chasing your heroes down the trail, or unexpectedly leading them, we think the world looks pretty good from a grom’s eye view.Dane Jewett’s a 12-year old kid from Squamish and has been tearing it up on the Reaper for the past three years. Starting on 24” wheels, he moved up to 26” for this season and is looking to take his first ride on the all-new Reaper 27.5 later this year. Dane Jewett is the Grom Reaper, and he’s pretty fun to follow.Presented by Rocky Mountain Bicycles Featuring the all-new Reaper