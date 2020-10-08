Video: The GT Crew Takes on Slopestyle, Downhill and More at Crankworx Innsbruck 2020

Oct 7, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesNoga Korem, Ethan Craik, Wyn Masters, and special guest, Tom Isted made their way to Innsbruck, Austria to take part in the last Crankworx stop of the year.

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GT Crankworx Innsbruck 2020 DH Racing Slopestyle


