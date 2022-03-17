Video: The GT Viris Team Is Back for Another Season

PRESS RELEASE: GT Bicycles
After the huge success of GT’s first year support the GT Viris youth development team we are happy to announce will continue supporting the team this season, under the management of Andy Ward. We have supplied the guys with Fat Creations custom painted frames and what better way to hand over the new bikes to the guys that with our WC athletes Wyn Masters and Ethan Craik and the UK GT crew on the next leg of the GT UK Good times tour.
|2021 was a great year for the GT Viris team, but thanks to the continued support from GT, 2022 is set to be a much bigger year for everyone involved. We continue our partnership with GT and we are also stoked to bring on some of the biggest brands as new sponsors for the team.—Andy Ward
Video: Josh Harvey
Photos: Will Brignal
