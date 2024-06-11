Powered by Outside

Video: The Hardest Line - Josh Bryceland and Sam Hockenhull at Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 11, 2024
by Cannondale Bikes  

With prototypes from The Lab under them, Josh “Ratboy” Bryceland and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull ride Cannondale back into downhill – at one of the most intense competitions on the planet.

Video by HDDB Media & Ben Gerrish
Images by Craig Robinson


5 Comments
  • 5 0
 Ratboy as a dad is so heart warming
  • 5 0
 It makes me feel old to see Ratboy with greying hair.
  • 3 0
 If Cannondale made a leftie DH fork that'd be something.
  • 1 0
 Where's the shock?
  • 1 0
 nevermind, I see it hidden in frame now







