Video: The Hardest Line - Josh Bryceland and Sam Hockenhull at Red Bull Hardline 2024
Jun 11, 2024
by
Cannondale Bikes
5 Comments
With prototypes from The Lab under them, Josh “Ratboy” Bryceland and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull ride Cannondale back into downhill – at one of the most intense competitions on the planet.
Video by HDDB Media & Ben Gerrish
Images by Craig Robinson
Racing and Events
Videos
Cannondale
Josh Bryceland
Sam Hockenhull
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Cannondale
Member since Jul 22, 2013
60 articles
5 Comments
sb666
FL
(1 hours ago)
Ratboy as a dad is so heart warming
[Reply]
5
0
CustardCountry
(1 hours ago)
It makes me feel old to see Ratboy with greying hair.
[Reply]
3
0
BenLow2019
(1 hours ago)
If Cannondale made a leftie DH fork that'd be something.
[Reply]
1
0
martyquinn
(56 mins ago)
Where's the shock?
[Reply]
1
0
martyquinn
(55 mins ago)
nevermind, I see it hidden in frame now
[Reply]
