Video: The Heroic Finishes - Lenzerheide XC World Championships 2018
Sep 9, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 6
bensmercer
(35 mins ago)
Kate's finish.... Awesome
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(23 mins ago)
Super stoked for Kate, but I find I bizarre to see Annika struggle so badly in technical terrain, given she has one of Worlds best training grounds for technical XC riding, 3-4h drive from her home.
#visitgothenburg
#wheretrollslive
[Reply]
+ 1
Euskafreez
(13 mins ago)
Maybe it's great or maybe it ain't that great as a training ground who knows
[Reply]
+ 1
alienator064
(5 mins ago)
Well, I reckon she was a bit tired at that point
[Reply]
+ 1
muddybeast
(22 mins ago)
Brap brap
[Reply]
