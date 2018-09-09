RACING

Video: The Heroic Finishes - Lenzerheide XC World Championships 2018

Sep 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  



MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
Jared Graves Diagnosed with a Brain Tumor
82222 views
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
78493 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
78226 views
Sneak Peek of 15 Custom-Painted Bikes - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
74692 views
Review: Mondraker Foxy Carbon XR 29
62569 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
54150 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
42971 views
Part 1: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
42084 views

5 Comments

  • + 6
 Kate's finish.... Awesome
  • + 1
 Super stoked for Kate, but I find I bizarre to see Annika struggle so badly in technical terrain, given she has one of Worlds best training grounds for technical XC riding, 3-4h drive from her home. #visitgothenburg #wheretrollslive
  • + 1
 Maybe it's great or maybe it ain't that great as a training ground who knows
  • + 1
 Well, I reckon she was a bit tired at that point
  • + 1
 Brap brap

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.040636
Mobile Version of Website