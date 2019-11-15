Pinkbike.com
Video: High Octane GoPro Highlights From Rampage
Nov 15, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Massive moments from Red Bull Rampage with the GoPro family
—
GoPro
Videos
Riding Videos
Red Bull Rampage
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
kampfar
(9 mins ago)
Who says that Rampage is slopestyle, has never done slopestyle and freeride. Respect for the freeriders and the slopstylers.
[Reply]
1
0
bstdwgn
(52 mins ago)
People talk about how Rampage has become a slopestyle contest... I agree, but these hits are HUGE!!!!! WOW
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(10 mins ago)
I think if you are actually 360ing off a 50 ft cliff the GoPro footage is pretty cool
[Reply]
1
0
boozed
(51 mins ago)
The commentator's just a soundboard at this point, right?
[Reply]
