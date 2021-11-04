Video: The High Speed Corner Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 3

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

Before the judges' deliberation, who did you think would go home at the end of Episode 3?

Cody Johnson

Laura Zeitschel

Tori Wood

Cameron Ross

Kyra Wilson

Bradley Harris

Alaina Henderson

Responses: 86



The nine contestants remaining get ready for the first of two cornering challenges.

Tori and Cody taking on the slalom course.

Emmett taking on the dusty, tight corners.

Cody pushing it to the absolute limit on these corners. Bradley pushing it beyond the limit.

Alaina leaning in.

The second cornering challenge took place on the trails.

Once again, someone has to go home.

This time on Pinkbike Academy it’s all about corners. The contestants compete in a two-part cornering challenge to see who can push it to the limit without going past it.