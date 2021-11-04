Video: The High Speed Corner Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 3

Nov 4, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  




PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 3



This time on Pinkbike Academy it’s all about corners. The contestants compete in a two-part cornering challenge to see who can push it to the limit without going past it.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


Before the judges' deliberation, who did you think would go home at the end of Episode 3?




Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
The nine contestants remaining get ready for the first of two cornering challenges.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Tori and Cody taking on the slalom course.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Emmett taking on the dusty, tight corners.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Cody pushing it to the absolute limit on these corners.
Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Bradley pushing it beyond the limit.

Alaina leaning in.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
The second cornering challenge took place on the trails.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
Once again, someone has to go home.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


22 Comments

  • 21 0
 I expect Alaina's BMX background to really help her with this challenge.
  • 8 0
 she has a BMX background???



I did not know that.
  • 2 0
 For the record, I don't think she mentioned it once today. But she has trained everyone else well--I think all the hosts/judges mentioned it at some point.
  • 2 0
 @BagelMan: even other racers mentioned it lol
  • 1 0
 I only heard “BMX” twice in that episode. I want my outsidecoins back
  • 8 0
 So excited to watch over my lunchSmile
  • 8 0
 I am excited to watch this while im supposed to be working
  • 1 0
 @moefosho: haha "SNAP" me too
  • 8 0
 I come here to read the BMX comments now.
  • 5 0
 Rad
  • 4 0
 @losidan: That is a big brain BMX comment.
  • 1 0
 @losidan: Hulk Hogan eat your heart out!
  • 6 0
 this is fun but every time christina says 'good girl' it sounds like she's talking to her dog.
  • 2 0
 hahaha
  • 2 0
 If I'm reading the times right, Emmett would've beaten the Secret Pro without that time penalty. Kinda surprised they didn't even mention that...
  • 2 0
 The time penalty seems kind of pointless because everyone, including the judges, knows what their real times were
  • 2 0
 Format is definitely better this year... props to the overlords.
  • 2 0
 Thursday is my new favourite day, thanks pinkbike.
  • 1 0
 Oof interesting elimination.
  • 1 0
 It’ll be nice to see Tori presenting for pinkbike in the next few months
  • 1 0
 Go bradley!
  • 1 3
 These were so much easier to guilty-pleasure-watch when they were ~20 minutes

Post a Comment



