Video: Riding the World's Highest Volcano

Jun 7, 2019
by Patricio Goycoolea  
Highest volcano on earth by bike

by bigmountainbike
Views: 178    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


Official video of what was the ascent and descent by bike to the highest volcano on earth by bike, The "Ojos del Salado" Volcano (6.893 m // 22.620 ft). This is the second Chapter of a #bigmountainbike project that we have here in South America that consists to climb the highest mountains in America by bike. Mountains that were sacred to the great culture of the Incas.

Here the story about this amazing trip! Hopefully, you enjoy the video.

Thanks to all the logistics in the mountain and also in the production of this great project @inner_mountain (www.innermountain.cl)

  • + 1
 Awesome adventure guys!

