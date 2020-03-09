Pinkbike.com
Video: The Highs and Lows of Racing - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 6
Mar 9, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Fun on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a relative term. Risk and suffering wouldn’t be considered 'fun' by most people, but it’s all part of the job for Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney.
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Finn Iles
Kate Courtney
Loic Bruni
1 Comment
scotttherider
(20 mins ago)
I’m enjoying the insight these give to professional racing.
[Reply]
