Video: The Highs and Lows of Racing - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 6

Mar 9, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesFun on the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup is a relative term. Risk and suffering wouldn’t be considered 'fun' by most people, but it’s all part of the job for Loïc Bruni, Finn Iles and Kate Courtney. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
58987 views
Spotted: Evil's New Long Travel Bike
55852 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
51667 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
46589 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
40180 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
39690 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37912 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
35820 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I’m enjoying the insight these give to professional racing.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007276
Mobile Version of Website