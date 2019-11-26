Video: The History Behind the Singletrack in 'The Postman'

Clinging to the frayed edges of the ragged shores of the Isle of Harris, a singletrack path navigates its way above cliffs, around bays. Three friends make the trip to not only ride the Postman’s Path to Rhenigidale, but find out more about its history.



Until a road to the village opened in 1990, the path was the only overland link between Rhinigidale and the outside world. Kenny Mackay – the last postman to walk the track shares his stories – tales of community, survival and love.



They leave with a deeper understanding that this trail goes beyond being a simple physical connection between two places. It symbolises the emotional and practical ties to the landscapes humans call home. — Sam Needham