Video: Red Bull's 'The Honest Truth About Competitive Bans in Enduro MTB' - On Track with Greg Callaghan

Aug 22, 2019
by Sarah Moore  

Recovered from injury, Greg Callaghan is back just in time for Round 4 of the Enduro World Series in Val di Fassa. Joining him is Richie Rude, fresh off his 8 month suspension, at the same time as Martin Maes begins his 90 day suspension.

22 Comments

  • + 15
 Sure pays to know the rules of the sport that you make your livelihood. The part about doping and bans comes off as an appeasement of sorts... which in cycling as a whole is a bit hard to stomach.
  • + 4
 Last time I checked there was no test for re-injecting your own blood and it provides a massive power boost. Unsure why we still have competitive endurance cycling given this fact.

Is there a test now? Plasticizer test was a failure, biological passport was a failure... Is there something new in 2019?
  • + 1
 It's possible to test for that. You can analyze the red blood cells for age, it's really neat.
  • + 0
 How about they just look for unauthorized injection sites. If there’s a site and no TUE for an injection then you get sanctioned. Broad enough to cover all injectables and infusions.
  • + 1
 @vroomvroompartystarter:
Wonderful! [citation needed].

Last I read about a potential test was this, years away:

cyclingtips.com/2018/08/game-changer-the-long-push-to-end-blood-transfusions-in-sport
  • + 2
 WADA and the UCI are the most corrupt organizations in all of sports, outside of FIFA.

f*ck them, f*ck their impossible rules and f*ck you if you think there is anyone at the professional level that isn't "doping" one way or another.
  • + 4
 You you really just bagatalise the use of dope, all are users now? Wow...
  • + 0
 @jozefk: wat
  • + 3
 Hey, give some credit to the IOC!
  • + 4
 Never believe someone that has to tell you it's the "Honest Truth", it's like saying my bike is a great big large!
  • + 4
 Free gift.
  • + 3
 Can we forget about the obvious comments about doping and appreciate those drone shots of stage five. MTBing is sick!
  • + 1
 Who knows man. Redbull could easily be covering for their athletes, but who am I to make an assumption? I guess it's the distrust I have of the media that makes me understandably skeptical
  • + 1
 Regardless of which side you're on, I'm surprised Red Bull made a video about this instead of "no comments" since it's their guys that got banned.
  • + 2
 Remember when the EWS started? They had a zero tolerance policy, one strike and you're banned for life. Oh well.
  • + 1
 Question for the crowd:

how would we feel about a medically necessary drug that is needed for a specific health issue, but also has performance enhancing side effects
  • + 3
 It's called a therapeutic use exception and Maes would have been eligible for one if he and his team had applied at the right time.
  • + 1
 T therapeutic
U use
E exemption

Also a huge source of controversy. Lots of athletes mysteriously have hypogonadism which requires testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). Hypogonadism is very commonly caused by the use of steroids and is rarely a true natural condition...
  • - 1
 Why are they happy to sponsor convicted drug taking cheats? Is that the image they want to portray?
