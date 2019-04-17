VIDEOS

Video: The Ibis Enduro Team at EWS Round 2 in Tasmania

Apr 17, 2019
by Ibis Cycles  


EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
TASMANIA ROCKS!
The Ibis Enduro Team at EWS Rd.2 - Blue Derby Trails, Tasmania
Robin Wallner minding the gap on Derby's carnival of rocks

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
Bex Baraona came to Tasmania hoping to build off her podium finish in Rotorua. Her 6th place finish here kept her in 3rd for the overall

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
The six stages of racing presented alternate line in abundance. Like this elevator drop for Robin Wallner

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
The maniacal Tassie fans kept the stoke high throughout the race!

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
Despite a hard slam in practice that left him with a bit of with whiplash, Robin Wallner persevered to finish 11th for the race, and now sits 9th in the overall

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
Lewis Buchanan bounced back from a nasty bout of the flu before Rd.1 to pull a solid 18th in Tasmania, which propelled the team to 3rd on the day and 3rd in the overall

EWS Rd. 2 - Tasmania
With the first two rounds of the season in the books, and a month or more on the road, the team enjoyed a well deserved beer (or two) before heading home

After the long road trip for the first two rounds in the southern hemisphere, the team heads home for a bit of a break before getting back in action at round 3 in Madeira on May 11th and 12th. Until then follow the riders on their social feeds and we'll see you next month.

Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC clothing & protection, Maxxis tires, KS dropper seat posts, Shimano components & shoes, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Fabric saddles, Fox suspension, Fláerbike care, Honey Stinger nutrition, and Feedback Sports

