VIDEOS

Video: The Ibis Enduro Team Get Loose at the Madeira EWS

May 20, 2019
by Ibis Cycles  

The Ibis Enduro Team was a man down with Lewis Buchanan sidelined after breaking his wrist in training, so all eyes were on Robin Wallner and Bex Baroana. Joining them as team alternate was Julie Duvert, who finished 15th.

You know the EWS is in Madeira when you see this photo....

Robin Wallner treating this berm like it misbehaved

Robin had a tough race, suffering two big crashes and a flat tire. He persevered and finished 29th. He is currently sitting 13th in the series.

Race times were tight in the women's field. Bex was less than two minutes off the race leader.

The talent in the women's field has never been deeper, and times were tight. After two days and eight stages, the top six women were separated by less than two minutes. Bex Baroana was mere seconds from another podium finish. She finished a respectable 6th and is sitting 4th in the series.

Tired yet smiling

Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC clothing & protection, Maxxis tires, KS dropper seat posts, Shimano components & shoes, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Fabric saddles, Fox suspension, Fláer bike care, Honey Stinger nutrition, and Feedback Sports

Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Danny MacAskill is the World's Best Babysitter
160109 views
Whyte Bikes Win Legal Battle Against Haas F1 Team's Title Sponsor, Rich Energy
59184 views
Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
50036 views
Final Results: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
49974 views
5 Bikes and a Few Tech Randoms: Albstadt World Cup XC 2019
46410 views
MUST WATCH: Return to Earth - The Spectacular Official Trailer from Anthill Films
42724 views
Video: The Pinkbike Unofficial Whistler Long Jump Contest
41421 views
First Look: Mondraker's F-Podium Brings Forward Geometry to XC Racing
36851 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022650
Mobile Version of Website