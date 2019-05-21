Video: The Ibis Enduro Team Get Loose at the Madeira EWS

The Ibis Enduro Team was a man down with Lewis Buchanan sidelined after breaking his wrist in training
, so all eyes were on Robin Wallner and Bex Baroana. Joining them as team alternate was Julie Duvert, who finished 15th.
Robin Wallner treating this berm like it misbehaved
Robin had a tough race, suffering two big crashes and a flat tire. He persevered and finished 29th. He is currently sitting 13th in the series.
Race times were tight in the women's field. Bex was less than two minutes off the race leader.
The talent in the women's field has never been deeper, and times were tight. After two days and eight stages, the top six women were separated by less than two minutes. Bex Baroana was mere seconds from another podium finish. She finished a respectable 6th and is sitting 4th in the series.
Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC clothing & protection, Maxxis tires, KS dropper seat posts, Shimano components & shoes, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Fabric saddles, Fox suspension, Fláer bike care, Honey Stinger nutrition, and Feedback Sports
