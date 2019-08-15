Video: The Ibis Enduro Team at EWS Whistler 2019

The team battled fever, injuries, and crashes over the weekend.

From its first appearance as part of the Enduro World Series, the Canadian Open Enduro at Crankworx earned a reputation as the burliest race on the calendar.With its combination of long stages on the gnarliest terrain, the event affectionately known as "Crankzilla" is one that the riders both look forward to and fear.It's a race that presents an incredible challenge in the best of conditions, but as the riders prepared for the first stage on Saturday - the 11 Km long Top Of The World - the Ibis Enduro Team was coping with an extra ration of adversity.Bex Baraona was only recently back on her bike after breaking her ribs at Rd. 4, Lewis Buchanan was still returning to form after his severely broken wrist, and Enduro Dad - Robin Wallner - woke on Saturday with a fever.After each had subpar showing on Saturday's Queen stage, the riders found themselves needing to claw their way back on the 5 stages held on Sunday. And that's just what they did.After finishing in 25th position on Saturday, Robin worked his way up to 10th on Sunday and maintained his top 10 position (8th) in the series overall.Bex rebounded from 23rd on stage 1 to finish 10th as well and held onto 7th in the overall. Lewis bounced back from 34th on stage 1 to come home 18th in the end.The team now sits 5th overall in the season series. The EWS returns in two weeks with its first visit to Northstar in Lake Tahoe, California.Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC clothing & protection, Maxxis tires, KS dropper seat posts, Shimano components & shoes, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Fabric saddles, Fox suspension, Fláer bike care, Honey Stinger nutrition, and Feedback Sports