Video: The Ibis Enduro Team's Race Recap from Round 4 of the EWS in Val Di Fassa

Due to series of injuries, Robin Wallner was the last member of the Ibis EWS Team left racing at Val Di Fassa

Bex ripping up corners before a hard crash sidelined her for the weekend.

The EWS returned to continental Europe after completing its island tour during the first three rounds. Round 4 was held in Canazei, Val di Fassa, Italy. This grueling one day race was held against the stunning Italian Dolomites.Robin Wallner, AKA Enduro Dad, was on pace this weekend. Despite a crash on Stage 3, he rode into 8th place - which also moved him into 8th overall for the series.Unfortunately, teammate Bex Baraona hit the deck hard during practice and came away with two broken ribs and several stitches in her elbow. Lew Buchanan has been out due to a broken wrist but is expected to return for the next round.With two riders sidelined by injuries, riders Julie Duvert and Louise Paulin steppe up. Louise crushed the competition in the Women's Masters field.Julie soldiered through a rough day to come home 27th. The team is back in action this weekend in Les Orres, France. Stay tuned for all the action.Thanks to those who make this all possible, our sponsors: Ibis Cycles, POC clothing & protection, Maxxis tires, KS dropper seat posts, Shimano components & shoes, LizardSkins grips, One-Up components, Fabric saddles, Fox suspension, Fláer bike care, Honey Stinger nutrition, and Feedback Sports