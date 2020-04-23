Video: The Ins & Outs of the Fork Dust Seal

Apr 23, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In episode eight of Season 2, DIALED checks in with World Cup technicians Taj and Jules as they take viewers through the ins and outs of the fork dust seal and why it's so important. Jordi also runs through the all-new bleeders on the 36 and 38.

bigquotes"We all use them, and we all abuse them, but do we really know what they do? There are four main parts to the dust wiper seal..."

Enjoy our check-in with Taj and Jules? What do you want to see next the DIALED tech team cover next? Comment below!

7 Comments

  • 2 0
 Cool! I used to work for Saint-Gobain and our site in SoCal made Fox’s fork wipers/seals for many years, as well as Space Shutte fuel tank seals, among other things like medical device seals. Love seeing this sort of tech talk on Pinkbike...more please!
  • 1 0
 My 2 cents - If you just install new dust wipers every time your fox fork goes in for a creaky CSU swap anyway, they should stay pretty fresh...
  • 2 0
 At this time of stanchions, this has my seal of approval...
  • 1 0
 Jordi continues to use his van's emergency tool kit for suspension maintenance I see.
  • 1 0
 This was too short!!! But great, and too short!!!
  • 1 0
 I'd love to push those buttons! Time for a 38!
  • 1 0
 Ecky Thump

