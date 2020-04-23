Video: The Ins & Outs of the Fork Dust Seal

"We all use them, and we all abuse them, but do we really know what they do? There are four main parts to the dust wiper seal..."

In episode eight of Season 2, DIALED checks in with World Cup technicians Taj and Jules as they take viewers through the ins and outs of the fork dust seal and why it's so important. Jordi also runs through the all-new bleeders on the 36 and 38.Enjoy our check-in with Taj and Jules? What do you want to see next the DIALED tech team cover next? Comment below!