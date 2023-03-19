Video: The InTheHillsGang's Wild Weekend of Riding at The Green River Classic

Mar 19, 2023
by INTHEHILLSGANG  


The yearly gathering in Green River went hard for 2022, with hundreds of people showing up for loose riding and bonfire ritual. This is the official ITHG recap. Thank you to YT bikes for sponsoring the event, and Sensus, 686, Soundboks, and Shadow Conspiracy for their support. Thank you to everyone who came out. We will have a fresh clothing drop soon on our Big Cartel!
We will have a fresh clothing drop soon on our Big Cartel!


Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta
Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta
Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta
Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta

Photo by Tim Dacosta


Video produced by Jeremy Schmidt, Asa Howe, and Aidan Howe. Photos by Tim Dacosta


Posted In:
Videos


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Big bikes. Big sends, Big fire. BIG PARTY!
.
Looks like a blast out there, thanks for the vid!

4:56 Put that Dorado to work! Legends never die...
  • 1 0
 The times money can't buy





