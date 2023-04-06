Video: The Jank Files Is Back With A Fresh Team for Tasmania in Episode 1

Apr 6, 2023
by Rocky Mountain  

Words: Rocky Mountain

The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team is full of fresh faces and fired up to race the 2023 EDR World Cup Circuit (In case you missed the announcement). Welcome to a whole new season of The Jank Files.

In Episode One, the team heads to Tasmania, Australia for the first two rounds of the EDR World Cup. Torrential rain, pockets of dust, the Flu and super physical racing required the team to dig deep. But nothing lifts spirits like a good old fashioned dance in the mud and a house-wide Rubik's Cube challenge. It's good to be back. Welcome Jank fans, 2023 is shaping up to be a wild ride!









Andréane Lanthier Nadeau










Rémi Gauvin








Emmett Hancock





2023 EDR World Cup Maydena Australia




Lily Boucher












Filmed by: Sebastien Berthiaume + Kaz Yamamura
Edited by: Kaz Yamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
Additional footage by: Brooks Curran
A special thanks to: Tommy Caldwell for creating the original Jank Files, Sprung Cycles and the Rocky Mountain family in Australia



Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


3 Comments

  • 6 0
 That Altitude continues to be one of the best looking bikes out there
  • 2 0
 I’ve owned a LOT of bikes over the past 3 years (9 I believe) and the newest altitude is the best all around bikes I’ve ever ridden. Not to mention, it just looks damn good.
  • 1 0
 New folks, same great Jank Files.





