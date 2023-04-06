Video: The Jank Files Is Back With A Fresh Team for Tasmania in Episode 1

Words: Rocky Mountain
The Rocky Mountain Race Face Enduro Team is full of fresh faces and fired up to race the 2023 EDR World Cup Circuit (In case you missed the announcement
). Welcome to a whole new season of The Jank Files.
In Episode One, the team heads to Tasmania, Australia for the first two rounds of the EDR World Cup. Torrential rain, pockets of dust, the Flu and super physical racing required the team to dig deep. But nothing lifts spirits like a good old fashioned dance in the mud and a house-wide Rubik's Cube challenge. It's good to be back. Welcome Jank fans, 2023 is shaping up to be a wild ride!
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Emmett Hancock
Lily Boucher
Filmed by: Sebastien Berthiaume + Kaz Yamamura
Edited by: Kaz Yamamura
Photos by: @davetrumpore
Additional footage by: Brooks Curran
A special thanks to: Tommy Caldwell for creating the original Jank Files, Sprung Cycles and the Rocky Mountain family in Australia
