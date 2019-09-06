Video: Melamed, Gauvin, Lanthier Nadeau & Ostroski Take on America in Episode 5 of 'The Jank Files'

Sep 5, 2019
by Rocky Mountain Bicycles  

We all expected Northstar to be dry, loose, and rough. Well, it really delivered on all fronts. The tracks raced were some of the gnarliest we’ve seen this year and the combination of moon dust and boulders meant staying upright was a gamble on every stage. Jesse, Rémi, Andréane, and Peter navigated the jank and put down some incredible runs and impressive results.

Between Rémi’s budding slopestyle career, Jesse’s broken hand grip mods, and ALN’s on-the-fly packing, the team joined Peter Ostroski in America and took on California in style. Now that the dust is settled, check out Episode 5 of The Jank Files.

Jesse Melamed


Rémi Gauvin


Andréane Lanthier Nadeau


Peter Ostroski


Presented by: @wilderness-trail-bikes
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @Maxxis / @shimano / @foxfactory / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports / @RideWrap / @Peatys


