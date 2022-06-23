Video: The Jank Files is Back with Long Stages, Loam Laps & Jesse Melamed Claiming the Top Spot

After a short break, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, and Jesse Melamed got back after it in the mountains that straddle the border between Austria and Slovenia. The trio tracked down some loam before getting into a little bit of pit lane shenanigans and embarking on some of the roughest and rowdiest stages on the circuit. The trails were long and unrelenting and the weather was hot, but the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team kept cool and collected, taking second in the team overall with Jesse taking the big W.
Jesse Melamed
Andréane Lanthier Nadeau
Rémi Gauvin
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles
/ @raceface
/ @foxfactory
/ @Maxxis
/ @shimano
/ @SmithOptics
/ K Capital / @CushCore
/ @RideWrap
/ @evocsports
/ Reform
18 Comments
Sure it is different in US and Canada, but here people walking around in olive camo with orange get strange looks. And I know a guy who is a hunter and mountainbiker, he never would wear anything like that for mountainbiking.