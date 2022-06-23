Video: The Jank Files is Back with Long Stages, Loam Laps & Jesse Melamed Claiming the Top Spot

Jun 23, 2022
by Rocky Mountain  

After a short break, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, and Jesse Melamed got back after it in the mountains that straddle the border between Austria and Slovenia. The trio tracked down some loam before getting into a little bit of pit lane shenanigans and embarking on some of the roughest and rowdiest stages on the circuit. The trails were long and unrelenting and the weather was hot, but the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team kept cool and collected, taking second in the team overall with Jesse taking the big W.








Jesse Melamed







Andréane Lanthier Nadeau







Rémi Gauvin






Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @davetrumpore

MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore / @RideWrap / @evocsports / Reform


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Race Face Rocky Mountain Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Jesse Melamed Remi Gauvin


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Interview: 17 Year Old Bikepacks 250km a Day to Race the EWS
73580 views
First Ride: The 2023 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets Tweaked, Not Transformed
71782 views
Final Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
65263 views
Pro Stage Results from EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2022
42702 views
Opinion: Why You Shouldn't Care What the Pros Ride
36578 views
Final Results from the Downhill at Crankworx Innsbruck 2022
36055 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk in 'Better Late'
33215 views
Round Up: 18 Bike Industry Jobs Available Right Now
29055 views

18 Comments

  • 6 0
 Irrefutable proof that all Jesse needed was a mullet to start winning
  • 4 0
 Can't run from the facts.
  • 3 0
 I would buy a Rocky Mountain because of Jesse. Dude is awesome to watch and he seems like a down to earth good dude. I guess racers do sell bikes…
  • 3 0
 I think you should because they are really sweet bikes.
  • 1 0
 These guys are awesome. I bumped into them at YVR on their way to Scotland and they are really mellow, friendly and you can see the tight bond between them. Ab awesome "family". Wishing them all of the very best of success and bring home the overall Jesse.
  • 3 0
 Well deserved Jesse!!
  • 1 0
 Thank you!
  • 1 0
 So awesome to see Jesse win!!! I love the Jank files.
  • 1 0
 Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Super stoked to see how the team does in the next race
  • 1 0
 Me too!
  • 1 1
 Loam (/lōm/): a soil with roughly equal proportions of sand, silt, and clay.
  • 1 3
 This paintjob and gear in olive camo is a bit strange going with that Fox orange. A little bit blue and yellow would help, maybe?
  • 1 0
 hunter color scheme
  • 1 0
 I mean makes sense to me...think hunter and blaze orange.
  • 1 1
 @wilsonians: yeah true that was my second thought too, but anyway.

Sure it is different in US and Canada, but here people walking around in olive camo with orange get strange looks. And I know a guy who is a hunter and mountainbiker, he never would wear anything like that for mountainbiking.
  • 1 0
 they're hunting jank
  • 1 0
 omg singing matt





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008866
Mobile Version of Website