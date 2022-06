Video: The Jank Files is Back with Long Stages, Loam Laps & Jesse Melamed Claiming the Top Spot

Jesse Melamed

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau

Rémi Gauvin

After a short break, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, Rémi Gauvin, and Jesse Melamed got back after it in the mountains that straddle the border between Austria and Slovenia. The trio tracked down some loam before getting into a little bit of pit lane shenanigans and embarking on some of the roughest and rowdiest stages on the circuit. The trails were long and unrelenting and the weather was hot, but the Rocky Mountain Race Face Team kept cool and collected, taking second in the team overall with Jesse taking the big W.Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals Photos by: @davetrumpore @SmithOptics / K Capital / @CushCore @evocsports / Reform