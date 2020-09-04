Video: Behind the Scenes of Jesse Melamed's EWS Win in Zermatt

Sep 4, 2020
by Rocky Mountain  

It's hard to believe that the 2020 EWS season kicked off 344 days after the 2019 EWS season came to a close - but at this point we should probably be expecting the unexpected. It’s been a long year for everyone and the official enduro race season has only just begun.

For Jesse Melamed, Rémi Gauvin, and Andréane Lanthier Nadeau, committing to travel from Canada to Europe was both exciting and stressful. The long lead up to departure and added health precautions, in combination with maintaining the drive and focus to reach the podium has made for an exceptionally challenging year. But in the end the long offseason of training in the rainy Sea to Sky corridor paid off on race day, with Jesse placing first in horrendous conditions.

Racing is back, the team is back, and The Jank Files is back with Season 2, Episode 1. Enjoy!







Andréane Lanthier Nadeau






Rémi Gauvin






Jesse Melamed






Presented by: @raceface
Filmed by: @caldwellvisuals
Photos by: @kabelleira
MENTIONS: @RockyMountainBicycles / @raceface / @foxfactory / @Maxxis / @shimano / @SmithOptics / @wilderness-trail-bikes / @OneUpComponents / Stages Cycling / @evocsports / @RideWrap

1 Comment

 Nice chilled out video, team smiling the whole time.
Jesse being humble about his win and who was/wasnt there.
You can only beat those who turn up.
Steve Peat has never come into Vets to race in the UK or an SDA, I think he is scared.... haha.

