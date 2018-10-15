VIDEOS

Video: KC Deane Takes on Jaws' Flowing Trails

Oct 16, 2018
by Schwalbe  


Jaws of Summer - KC Deane
The
JAWS
Of Summer
PHOTOGRAPHY // Daniel Russo
VIDEO // Dan Norkunas - Take Shelter Productions

Pro mountain biker, pro skier and pro fun haver, KC Deane is no stranger to the endless fun that Whister provides; no matter what season it is. The only problem is sharing it with thousands of other mountain bikers during Joyride isn't exactly fun.

Inspired by hours of thumb workouts on Instagram, KC decides to take his talents to the most famous big wave in the world, Jaws. He quickly discovers that his swell chasing skills are a little off. Luckily, there are a few trails on the Valley Isle to salvage his extreme seeking vacation.

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane
Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane
Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane
Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane
Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Jaws of Summer - KC Deane

Athletes: KC Deane & Albee Layer
Filmed by: Dan Norkunas
Edited by: Cody Carter
Music Provided by: Musicbed
Photography by: Daniel Russo
Additional footage provided by: Fast Focus

Produced by: @schwalbe

1 Comment

  • + 1
 I gotta get back to Maui with my bike... hoping the big island has a few trails - I think some scenes from Dream Ride 2 were filmed there so here's hoping.

Either way - super sick vid - but where's Albee's road gap from his insta post a few weeks ago??

