Video: KC Deane Takes on Jaws' Flowing Trails

Pro mountain biker, pro skier and pro fun haver, KC Deane is no stranger to the endless fun that Whister provides; no matter what season it is. The only problem is sharing it with thousands of other mountain bikers during Joyride isn't exactly fun.Inspired by hours of thumb workouts on Instagram, KC decides to take his talents to the most famous big wave in the world, Jaws. He quickly discovers that his swell chasing skills are a little off. Luckily, there are a few trails on the Valley Isle to salvage his extreme seeking vacation.Athletes: KC Deane & Albee LayerFilmed by: Dan NorkunasEdited by: Cody CarterMusic Provided by: MusicbedPhotography by: Daniel RussoAdditional footage provided by: Fast FocusProduced by: @schwalbe