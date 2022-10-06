Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The Joyride Experience with Nicholi Rogatkin
Oct 6, 2022
by
Caleb Ely
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
The Joyride Experience with Nicholi Rogatkin
by
caleb-ely
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 56
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
The ups and downs of Joyride as seen through the Triple Crown Winner, Nicholi Rogatkin. Here is an inside look into what goes into such a high risk competition such as Red Bull Joyride 2022.
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
Nicholi Rogatkin
Crankworx Whistler 2022
Slopestyle
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Quiz: 19 Obscure Red Bull Rampage Facts - How Many Do You Know?
139851 views
First Look: Ibis Oso - Not Just an Electric Ripmo
87568 views
Final Results from the Trophy of Nations 2022
51754 views
Norco Pauses its DH & XC Factory Teams for 2023
49326 views
The European Bike Project: 5 Exciting Products from Small European Manufacturers - September 2022
44422 views
First Look: Cervelo's First Mountain Bike is a Race-Bred Hardtail
33847 views
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
32626 views
Industry Digest: Liteville Aquisition, Peloton's $1.2 billion Operating Loss & More
31537 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008022
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments