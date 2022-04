Video: The Joy of Hitting Jumps on a Mountain Bike in ‘Like a Kid Again’

In 2017, BMX Freestyle was announced to the Olympics for the first time—and I got to experience my first Olympics [selection] cycle, which was a lot of pressure,” says Angie Marino. “I was dealing with a knee injury—and then I fractured my spine—[and] the anxiety of how I was riding and progressing." — Angie Marino





Angie Marino —@a_ngiemarie



Frame: 2022 Canyon Spectral

Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2

Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance

Drivetrain: Shimano XT, 32T x 10-51t

Wheels: DT Swiss XM1700

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5” x 2.4”

Handlebar: Canyon G5

Stem: Canyon G5

Seatpost: Canyon Iridium Dropper

Saddle: Ergon SM10 Enduro Comp

2022 Canyon SpectralFox 36 Performance Elite Grip2Fox Float DPS PerformanceShimano XT, 32T x 10-51tDT Swiss XM1700Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5” x 2.4”Canyon G5Canyon G5Canyon Iridium DropperErgon SM10 Enduro Comp

[Later in 2020], I went to Whistler and rode mountain bikes for the first time. [It] was kind of like the feeling of a little kid again—just going and being in nature,” says Marino. “[Mountain biking] just reminded me of how fun riding bikes can be." — Angie Marino

BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020—without genre-favorite Angie Marino. After missing an Olympic berth by just one point, and a chance visit to Whistler Bike Park for the first time, Angie found the mountain bike could be the vehicle to return “fun” back to riding again.In 2020, everything shut down because of Covid. “We didn’t have any [BMX Freestyle] World Cups—we ended up only having a World Championship [to determine the Olympic team] and I ended up missing the Olympic spot by one point,” says Marino.“When I ride mountain bikes, I don’t have the pressure I feel that I do on a BMX bike,” says Marino. “Showing up to a place, riding, trying to rip down trails, it’s brought a lot of fun back to riding BMX, too."__________________________________________________________________________________Produced by: Heather Young With support from: Canyon Featuring: Angie Marino MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling __________________________________________________________________________________