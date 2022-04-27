Video: The Joy of Hitting Jumps on a Mountain Bike in ‘Like a Kid Again’

BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020—without genre-favorite Angie Marino. After missing an Olympic berth by just one point, and a chance visit to Whistler Bike Park for the first time, Angie found the mountain bike could be the vehicle to return “fun” back to riding again.
|In 2017, BMX Freestyle was announced to the Olympics for the first time—and I got to experience my first Olympics [selection] cycle, which was a lot of pressure,” says Angie Marino. “I was dealing with a knee injury—and then I fractured my spine—[and] the anxiety of how I was riding and progressing."—Angie Marino
In 2020, everything shut down because of Covid. “We didn’t have any [BMX Freestyle] World Cups—we ended up only having a World Championship [to determine the Olympic team] and I ended up missing the Olympic spot by one point,” says Marino.
|[Later in 2020], I went to Whistler and rode mountain bikes for the first time. [It] was kind of like the feeling of a little kid again—just going and being in nature,” says Marino. “[Mountain biking] just reminded me of how fun riding bikes can be."—Angie Marino
“When I ride mountain bikes, I don’t have the pressure I feel that I do on a BMX bike,” says Marino. “Showing up to a place, riding, trying to rip down trails, it’s brought a lot of fun back to riding BMX, too."
Produced by: Heather Young
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Angie Marino
