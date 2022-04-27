Video: The Joy of Hitting Jumps on a Mountain Bike in ‘Like a Kid Again’

Apr 27, 2022
by Canyon  

BMX Freestyle made its Olympic debut in 2020—without genre-favorite Angie Marino. After missing an Olympic berth by just one point, and a chance visit to Whistler Bike Park for the first time, Angie found the mountain bike could be the vehicle to return “fun” back to riding again.



bigquotesIn 2017, BMX Freestyle was announced to the Olympics for the first time—and I got to experience my first Olympics [selection] cycle, which was a lot of pressure,” says Angie Marino. “I was dealing with a knee injury—and then I fractured my spine—[and] the anxiety of how I was riding and progressing."Angie Marino

Whistler Mountain Bike Park

In 2020, everything shut down because of Covid. “We didn’t have any [BMX Freestyle] World Cups—we ended up only having a World Championship [to determine the Olympic team] and I ended up missing the Olympic spot by one point,” says Marino.



Angie Marino@a_ngiemarie

Frame: 2022 Canyon Spectral
Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2
Shock: Fox Float DPS Performance
Drivetrain: Shimano XT, 32T x 10-51t
Wheels: DT Swiss XM1700
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHR II, 27.5” x 2.4”
Handlebar: Canyon G5
Stem: Canyon G5
Seatpost: Canyon Iridium Dropper
Saddle: Ergon SM10 Enduro Comp

bigquotes[Later in 2020], I went to Whistler and rode mountain bikes for the first time. [It] was kind of like the feeling of a little kid again—just going and being in nature,” says Marino. “[Mountain biking] just reminded me of how fun riding bikes can be."Angie Marino




“When I ride mountain bikes, I don’t have the pressure I feel that I do on a BMX bike,” says Marino. “Showing up to a place, riding, trying to rip down trails, it’s brought a lot of fun back to riding BMX, too."

__________________________________________________________________________________

Produced by: Heather Young
With support from: Canyon
Featuring: Angie Marino
MENTIONS: @Canyon-PureCycling
__________________________________________________________________________________

Posted In:
Videos Canyon #PBWMN


5 Comments

  • 1 0
 everytime I hit a jump as a kid I ended up in A&E this does not bode well for an old person
  • 2 0
 smart financial move
  • 3 2
 Ng Mrn hs BMX bckgrnd.
  • 1 2
 Maybe Canyon should sponsor the PBA next year, they clearly appreciate a BMX background.
  • 1 0
 Los Gatos area?





