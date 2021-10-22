TV
Video: The Key Rules For Tackling Any Type Of Corner - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 8
Oct 22, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
HOW TO BIKE
EPISODE 8
Ben Cathro goes deep on one of the most important mountain bike skills, cornering. From flat corners to berms and everything in between, Ben breaks down the techniques to help you carry speed and nail those tricky turns.
Watch previous episodes of HOW TO BIKE here
We'd like to extend a huge thank you to
Santa Cruz Bicycles
,
Deity
,
POC
and
DHaRCO
who supported this project.
Videos
How To Bike
Pinkbike Originals
Ben Cathro
Sponsored
14 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
10
0
alis66
(1 hours ago)
22:52 minutes is a long time to be riveted to your phone on the toilet.
Excellent series!
[Reply]
9
0
tacolord
(47 mins ago)
that awkward walk of shame out of the bathroom with pins and needles in your bloodless legs
[Reply]
5
0
danielfloyd
(50 mins ago)
I think a lot of proper cornering technique comes down to commitment. You can have the knowledge of good technique, and you can nail it over and over in the parking lot, but trusting your bike as well as your own ability can be a big mental block once you hit the trails. Practice makes perfect though. It's like any other MTB skill, the more you practice it, the better at it you get.
[Reply]
3
0
Greyfur
(44 mins ago)
This, agreed!
[Reply]
4
0
AllMountin
(42 mins ago)
Perfect practice makes perfect. Poor practice leads to poor practices.
[Reply]
1
0
lefthandohvhater
(2 mins ago)
*pump track makes perfect
[Reply]
1
0
lexcanoe
(30 mins ago)
My additional theory on "angulation" is that leaning towards the outside of the turn makes the radius of the turn larger.
If you lean toward the inside of the turn, you are making the turn smaller because your body weight is on a smaller turn than the bike, changing direction faster and causing you to lose grip. If your weight is leaning out, you are making the turn larger.
This is a similar idea to the sensation you get on a merry go round. Start the merry go round on the outside and you are going slow. Move toward the middle, and it feels like it speeds up!
Leaning toward the outside of the turn is the same as being on the outside of the merry go round. You go toward the axis of the spin/turn and you change direction more quickly - losing grip.
When you start in a turn, you are in a large circle, putting torque into the turn. When you move your body toward the middle of the turn, you are making the turn smaller, which makes you lose grip.
[Reply]
1
0
swenzowski
(20 mins ago)
This feeds right into the "how to pump your bike" article that Pinkbike put out a couple months back.
www.pinkbike.com/news/how-to-pump-your-bike-physics.html
When you extend your legs and pump a corner, you are making the radius of the turn smaller for your center of gravity, thereby accelerating, just like when break-dancers pull their arms in to speed up the spinny thing they do on their heads.
The downside is that pump has to be supported by grip.
[Reply]
1
0
bonkmasterflex
(8 mins ago)
The letting of the brakes during the toughest sections is such a key part!! It also applies to most aspects of riding. The biggest difference I've seen in my riding was when I went from braking when things got scary, to letting off the brakes and trusting my skills/the bike. It's incredibly counter intuitive, but it is also a simple concept (go in slow, and let off the brakes during the hard part). A lot of folks can benefit from that advice.
[Reply]
2
0
Lineofbestfit
(57 mins ago)
Overhead drone footage timing ghosted riders line choice. Have we reached peak line guy? Can the mad lad go further?
[Reply]
1
0
Zalgorithm
(14 mins ago)
I think the real question here is Cathro's tires. Does each bike have a different brand? I see Maxxis, Schwalbe and some proto contis. Do you have another bike with Vittoria?
[Reply]
1
0
jrez70
(1 hours ago)
2:16 Man lol, I just can't stop do that in turns. Tough bad habit to break lol
[Reply]
2
0
Jordansemailaddress
(47 mins ago)
Those laser shooting glasses get me every time. Pew pew pew!
[Reply]
1
0
Andthedrinksareonme
(1 hours ago)
The line guy! looool
[Reply]
Excellent series!
If you lean toward the inside of the turn, you are making the turn smaller because your body weight is on a smaller turn than the bike, changing direction faster and causing you to lose grip. If your weight is leaning out, you are making the turn larger.
This is a similar idea to the sensation you get on a merry go round. Start the merry go round on the outside and you are going slow. Move toward the middle, and it feels like it speeds up!
Leaning toward the outside of the turn is the same as being on the outside of the merry go round. You go toward the axis of the spin/turn and you change direction more quickly - losing grip.
When you start in a turn, you are in a large circle, putting torque into the turn. When you move your body toward the middle of the turn, you are making the turn smaller, which makes you lose grip.
When you extend your legs and pump a corner, you are making the radius of the turn smaller for your center of gravity, thereby accelerating, just like when break-dancers pull their arms in to speed up the spinny thing they do on their heads.

The downside is that pump has to be supported by grip.
The downside is that pump has to be supported by grip.
Post a Comment