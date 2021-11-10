Video: The Key Techniques For Hitting Any Drop - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 9

Nov 10, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


HOW TO BIKE

EPISODE 9



Do you have a classic case of the nosedives? Well, Ben Cathro is here to help with helpful tips and tricks to turn any drop into a walk in the park.




We'd like to extend a huge thank you to Santa Cruz Bicycles, Deity, POC and DHaRCO who supported this project.






Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos How To Bike Ben Cathro Sponsored


8 Comments

  • 4 0
 Friday Fails gives you all the guidance you need, just roll up the the drop as slowly as possible and roll off. Bonus points awarded for the size of your back pack/water pack as well as use of sneakers/trainer shoes.
  • 3 0
 happy to see the poster child of friday fails drops doing the job.

yours truly, a ripmo/ripley owner
  • 1 0
 I find the best technique for just about any drop is to make sure someone is following close behind you and brake as you reach the lip
  • 2 0
 Well, at least you'll have a chance to catch the backside of the drop. It is all about generating speed from the backsides. Entering the obstacle at a higher speed comes later. Generating speed from someone crashing into you from behind is next level though but may be valuable once they bring back WC 4X racing.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: Just make sure the person behind you wasn't the one who drove there
  • 1 0
 A DROP is where gravity takes over, but the faster you go less it takes over!
  • 2 0
 Just let the Ibis do the work. There’s nothing more to it.
  • 1 0
 That Friday fails clip at the beginning made me wince

