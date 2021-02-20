Video: The KHS Pro Team Take on the 'Mob n Mojave' in Bootleg Canyon

Feb 20, 2021
by The Flick  
Mob n Mojave

by KHSBicycles
It was a very deep field this weekend, as big names like Aaron Gwin were in the race field for the Mob n’ Mojave, the second round of the DVO Winter Series. The team was able to practice Friday and Saturday with the final DH race happening Sunday morning. Conditions were definitely a struggle all the way through the weekend with winds up to 50 miles an hour.

KHS Pro MTB team rider Kailey Skelton on the podium in first place at race 2 of the DVO Winter Series at Bootleg Canyon.

The team had great training sessions Friday as well as Saturday and they were off to an early morning start for Sunday. Kailey Skelton laid down a blistering run to take the pro women’s category with a 15-second lead. She even overcame a huge crash on her first practice run of Sunday morning which was a scare for the whole team.

KHS Pro MTB team rider Steven Walton on the podium in third place at race 2 of the DVO Winter Series at Bootleg Canyon.

The pro man’s category had a very deep field of highly talented riders. After it was all said and done it was Steven Walton who was able to come out in third place and get on the podium. Unfortunately, Nik Nestoroff would suffer a flat tire mid-race run and end his day with misfortune.

KHS PRo MTB s Kailey Skelton laying down tracks in Her race run at round 2 of the DVO Winter Series.

The team is very grateful to come out with two podiums and everyone healthy going into DH national round one in Winrock Tennessee. They will have 4 weeks of preparation before this national race which we are all looking forward to.

KHS Pro MTB team rider Kailey Skelton all smiles after winning the second round of the DVO Winter Series at Bootleg Canyon.

The team and each athlete wants to thank every individual sponsor that makes these races happen. We are super grateful to have the best companies standing behind us with the best product.

