Video: The KHS Pro Team Take on the 'Mob n Mojave' in Bootleg Canyon

It was a very deep field this weekend, as big names like Aaron Gwin were in the race field for the Mob n’ Mojave, the second round of the DVO Winter Series. The team was able to practice Friday and Saturday with the final DH race happening Sunday morning. Conditions were definitely a struggle all the way through the weekend with winds up to 50 miles an hour.The team had great training sessions Friday as well as Saturday and they were off to an early morning start for Sunday. Kailey Skelton laid down a blistering run to take the pro women’s category with a 15-second lead. She even overcame a huge crash on her first practice run of Sunday morning which was a scare for the whole team.The pro man’s category had a very deep field of highly talented riders. After it was all said and done it was Steven Walton who was able to come out in third place and get on the podium. Unfortunately, Nik Nestoroff would suffer a flat tire mid-race run and end his day with misfortune.The team is very grateful to come out with two podiums and everyone healthy going into DH national round one in Winrock Tennessee. They will have 4 weeks of preparation before this national race which we are all looking forward to.The team and each athlete wants to thank every individual sponsor that makes these races happen. We are super grateful to have the best companies standing behind us with the best product.