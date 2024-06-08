Pinkbike.com
Video: The King & Queen Of Practice - Inside The Tape With Ben Cathro
Jun 8, 2024
Pinkbike Originals
2 Comments
For the first time ever, Ben managed to get on the hill only 2 hours late and captured some Junior and Female Elite ghosted comparisons. Dive in and see who was on a heater in practice.
Inside the Tape is presented by Shimano
Shimano
Posted In:
Videos
Inside The Tape
World Cup DH
Ben Cathro
Leogang World Cup Dh 2024
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,125 articles
Score
Time
3
0
ottifant
FL
(40 mins ago)
So good! Thank you Ben!
[Reply]
1
0
NorwegianBackcountry
(19 mins ago)
I love how you’re back to basics Ben! Reminds me a lot of the good old Cathrovision
[Reply]
