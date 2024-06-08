Powered by Outside

Video: The King & Queen Of Practice - Inside The Tape With Ben Cathro

Jun 8, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  


For the first time ever, Ben managed to get on the hill only 2 hours late and captured some Junior and Female Elite ghosted comparisons. Dive in and see who was on a heater in practice.



Inside the Tape is presented by Shimano
Shimano logo


Posted In:
Videos Inside The Tape World Cup DH Ben Cathro Leogang World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,125 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
100422 views
Replay: Red Bull Hardline 2024
62887 views
Review: Forbidden Druid - Travel is Just a Number
58121 views
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
57381 views
Destination Showcase: Pocahontas County, West Virginia
52863 views
Semi-Final Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
51751 views
Final Results from the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
43154 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2024
36939 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

2 Comments
  • 3 0
 So good! Thank you Ben!
  • 1 0
 I love how you’re back to basics Ben! Reminds me a lot of the good old Cathrovision Smile







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.337058
Mobile Version of Website