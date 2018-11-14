Video: The 'La Bomba' Dirt Jump Life with David Lieb

Straight out of the box, the La Bomba is an incredible build. I have ridden quite a few other stock dirt jump bikes in the past and I can honestly say not a single one matches up to the feeling of the La Bomba unless you upgrade a bunch of components.



I set up my personal La Bomba with a BMX style Gyro and a mechanical disc brake for all of the barspins/tailwhips I do. Other than that, I just make sure I run my fork at max PSI with the lowest compression setting, and the middle setting on rebound. Everything else is pretty standard and feels a lot like the stock bike. — David Lieb