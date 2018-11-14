Video: The 'La Bomba' Dirt Jump Life with David Lieb

VIDEOS

Nov 13, 2018
I'm David Lieb. Home is in southeastern Michigan but I spend the majority of my time traveling and bouncing from state to state to find the good riding spots!

bigquotesStraight out of the box, the La Bomba is an incredible build. I have ridden quite a few other stock dirt jump bikes in the past and I can honestly say not a single one matches up to the feeling of the La Bomba unless you upgrade a bunch of components.

I set up my personal La Bomba with a BMX style Gyro and a mechanical disc brake for all of the barspins/tailwhips I do. Other than that, I just make sure I run my fork at max PSI with the lowest compression setting, and the middle setting on rebound. Everything else is pretty standard and feels a lot like the stock bike.David Lieb

Getting the La Bomba out on a huge slopestyle course is always the absolute most fun I have on a bicycle, but I also like a good set of steep trail style dirt jumps in the woods!

At Logan Peat’s “The Backwoods Jam” at Coast Gravity Park I was able to pull a 360 double barspin to tailwhip! It’s always been a dream trick of mine from way back and I’m hyped to pull it!

In 2019 I’ll be heading to a bunch of slopestyle competitions and in between, you can catch me cruising around at Highland Bike Park in New Hampshire.

gtbicycles.com/la-bomba


