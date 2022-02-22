Video: The Land of Wheelies & Skids with Mike Hopkins in 'How We Roll'

Welcome to where it all began… the land of wheelies, skids, and the “mob squad”, where the times are timeless and age doesn't exist.
That’s right, you know the spot, we built it with blood, sweat, and gears, and ever since that first pedal stroke we’ve been coming back… to this place where friendships are forged with mud and mischief, and the good book of life is written in close calls and double dog dares. Hell Yeah, in this game of getting rad and never growing up, it doesn’t matter if we’re ten or a hundred and two, our two wheeled time machines always have a way of putting us exactly where we need to be… one step ahead of trouble, right between badass and biffing It.
It’s just how we Roll!How We Roll
is the second film in the “Some Thing’s Never Change” Series. If you like what you see, be sure to have a gander at Chaper 1: Window Shopper
Presented by Diamondback Bikes
Written / Produced / Directed By : Mike Hopkins
Cinematography: Scott Secco
and Simon Hillis
Editing: Anders Petersen
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Narrator: Graham Tracey
Kids:
Rider 1: Cole
and Grayson McCauley
Rider 2: Bryar Percy
Rider 3: Hyde Percy
Big Kids:
Rider 1: Mike Hopkins
Rider 2: Marnie Kavanagh
Rider 3: Josh Solman
Golfer: Simon Hillis
