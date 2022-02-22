close
Video: The Land of Wheelies & Skids with Mike Hopkins in 'How We Roll'

Feb 22, 2022
by Diamondback Bikes  



Welcome to where it all began… the land of wheelies, skids, and the “mob squad”, where the times are timeless and age doesn't exist.







That’s right, you know the spot, we built it with blood, sweat, and gears, and ever since that first pedal stroke we’ve been coming back… to this place where friendships are forged with mud and mischief, and the good book of life is written in close calls and double dog dares. Hell Yeah, in this game of getting rad and never growing up, it doesn’t matter if we’re ten or a hundred and two, our two wheeled time machines always have a way of putting us exactly where we need to be… one step ahead of trouble, right between badass and biffing It.






It’s just how we Roll!





How We Roll is the second film in the “Some Thing’s Never Change” Series. If you like what you see, be sure to have a gander at Chaper 1: Window Shopper.


Presented by Diamondback Bikes

Written / Produced / Directed By : Mike Hopkins

Cinematography: Scott Secco and Simon Hillis
Editing: Anders Petersen
Sound Design: Keith White Audio
Narrator: Graham Tracey

Kids:
Rider 1: Cole and Grayson McCauley
Rider 2: Bryar Percy
Rider 3: Hyde Percy

Big Kids:
Rider 1: Mike Hopkins
Rider 2: Marnie Kavanagh
Rider 3: Josh Solman
Golfer: Simon Hillis

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Great work! Hits close to home. Wish I still had my old Schwinn bmx with those dope mag wheels.
  • 1 0
 Black Skyway tuffIIs are soo bad ass
  • 1 0
 Waiting for a Demigorgian to come out of the woods.
  • 1 0
 Reminds me of the goonies

