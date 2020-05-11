Video: Stevie Smith - The Last Canadian Downhill World Cup Winner

May 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis summer, we remember one of UCI's most iconic races, Mont-Sainte-Anne 2013. In particular, we remember Steve Smith's legendary run!

Dominating a 2013 season, Stevie made history with his legendary MSA run to secure vital points for the overall UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup win. Those points ultimately became extremely valuable during an upcoming battle in Leogang with Gee Atherton that year. Smith still stands as the last Canadian to win a World Cup at home. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Greg Minnaar Miranda Miller Steve Peat Stevie Smith


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
128103 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Christchurch Adventure Park Prepares to Open]
120638 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
77880 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Alta Cycling Group's Giveaway]
70317 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
59622 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
57985 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Beats Lockdown Boredom in 'Home Office'
55405 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
46396 views

3 Comments

  • 10 0
 It really makes me sad when I wonder where Stevie would have been in his career right now. Battling out against Pierron and Bruni, Brosnan and Hart, how he would have ridden on the big wheels and just how fast he would have been. Ride in Peace Stevie, Long live Chainsaw.
  • 5 0
 #longlivechainsaw
  • 3 0
 He rode like his body was an extension of the bike

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007100
Mobile Version of Website