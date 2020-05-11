Video: Stevie Smith - The Last Canadian Downhill World Cup Winner

This summer, we remember one of UCI's most iconic races, Mont-Sainte-Anne 2013. In particular, we remember Steve Smith's legendary run!



Dominating a 2013 season, Stevie made history with his legendary MSA run to secure vital points for the overall UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup win. Those points ultimately became extremely valuable during an upcoming battle in Leogang with Gee Atherton that year. Smith still stands as the last Canadian to win a World Cup at home. — Red Bull