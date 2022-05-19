Video: The Lastest Tech From the Fort William DH World Cup - Here We Go Again

After the season opener in Lourdes, the World Cup calendar took a break of several weeks. In that time, brands have been hard at work to bring new bikes and developments for the next leg of racing.In Fort William, we've seen further refinement to some of the bikes that debuted in France, such as the Intense prototype receiving an updated link, as well as entirely new bikes such as fresh downhill bikes from GT and Giant. If video's aren't your thing, and the waffle is all a bit too much, hold tight - the tech photos will be online soon.