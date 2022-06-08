Video: The Latest Tech From the Leogang DH World Cup - Blowing Hot and Cold

After a short break, the World Cup series returns with the Leogang World Cup. Each year, the event seems to get better and better, and coincidentally wetter and wetter. What was once hailed as merely berms and bike park is now a course that features a wet and rutted woods section to hopefully ensure there's something for everyone on course. It was scorching hot today, but with rain on the horizon, it could be a challenging event.We're here to give you updates on the prototypes, a new downhill bike from an unknown brand plus tyres from Pirelli.