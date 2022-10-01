Video: The Life of Ike on a Bike - A Documentary ft. Ike Klaassen

Ike

is a young shredder who loves going fast and riding! With ahe was able to get used to high speeds from a young age. Having aon his family farm in, he’s been lucky enough to ride everyday and progress his skills as the trails have evolved.Havingon the farm has been a massive blessing as he’s met some of thein the world and they’ve helped him get comfortable on bigger jumps.After riding thefor two days in, Ike attempted a flip and crashed really badly. He broke hisand dislocated his. He undertook the long road to recovery and now is feeling strong and back riding with his usual style.- Ike Klaassen: Ike Klassen: Thomas Sandell: Thomas Sandell