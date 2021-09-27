TV
Beta
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The Local Lines of the Psychosis DH Track - Crankworx BC
Sep 27, 2021
by
GT Bicycles
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Steep chutes, massive drops, road gaps, and...uphill climbs?! Psychosis is a brutal track that tests the limits of the strongest riders. Trev Burke and Andy Bostock break down all the lines during Crankworx BC!
Film/Edit: Influx Productions
Posted In:
Videos
Crankworx
GT
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
66630 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
65141 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
58010 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
49259 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
48705 views
Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider
40696 views
Field Test: 5 Enduro Bikes (and 1 eMTB) Face the Efficiency Test
40537 views
Bike Check: Brad Copeland's 'Mechanic's Superbike,' a Modified eCommuter Designed for Kate Courtney's Tech Support
39355 views
4 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
IF-OBA-WILLS-IT
(27 mins ago)
someone link the saturday sends of the dude airing in to dead dog? I definitely did not appreciate it on first viewing.
[Reply]
1
0
bikesandbeers
(24 mins ago)
This must be how the locals stay fit!!
[Reply]
1
0
moroj82
(1 hours ago)
soooo sick!!
[Reply]
1
0
Deanobruce
(33 mins ago)
That looks so mint!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008771
Mobile Version of Website
4 Comments
Post a Comment