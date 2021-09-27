Video: The Local Lines of the Psychosis DH Track - Crankworx BC

Sep 27, 2021
by GT Bicycles  

Steep chutes, massive drops, road gaps, and...uphill climbs?! Psychosis is a brutal track that tests the limits of the strongest riders. Trev Burke and Andy Bostock break down all the lines during Crankworx BC!

Film/Edit: Influx Productions

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 someone link the saturday sends of the dude airing in to dead dog? I definitely did not appreciate it on first viewing.
  • 1 0
 This must be how the locals stay fit!!
  • 1 0
 soooo sick!!
  • 1 0
 That looks so mint!

