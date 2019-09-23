Video: The Logging Town That Embraced Mountain Biking After Tragedy - Race Face Creator Series

Sep 23, 2019
by Race Face  

Filmmaker: Skye Schillhammer

Synopsis: Darrington, Washington, sits nestled in the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains. This once prosperous logging town is now struggling to find an outlet for its community members and is working to fulfill the economic void once supported by the timber industry.

Why We Chose this Film: This film is about a town that took a tragedy and turned it into something positive. They’re moving forward and it’s a great demonstration of the power of mountain bikes to lift up the human spirit but also be a beacon for the community.

Head over to Creator Series to see more photos and watch some behind-the-scenes footage!



Tune in Wednesday for Scott Secco's Billder!



Regions in Article
Darrington

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Race Face


Must Read This Week
Final Results - EWS Zermatt 2019
102662 views
Spotted: New Fox 36 (38?) - EWS Zermatt 2019
70954 views
Review: 6 Months with SRAM'S Wireless Eagle AXS XX1 Drivetrain
65318 views
Bike Check: Gee Atherton's Prototype 9.0 Mullet Bike Used & Abused
62014 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Raises the Bar for Street Trials
54173 views
Review: Marzocchi's New Bomber Z2 Fork is Impressive & Affordable
53885 views
Video: Gee Atherton VS Mike Levy - Humbled
48483 views
Bike Evolution: Rocky Mountain's Slayer from 2001 to Today
41536 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015179
Mobile Version of Website