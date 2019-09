Video: The Logging Town That Embraced Mountain Biking After Tragedy - Race Face Creator Series

Filmmaker

Skye Schillhammer: Darrington, Washington, sits nestled in the western slopes of the Cascade Mountains. This once prosperous logging town is now struggling to find an outlet for its community members and is working to fulfill the economic void once supported by the timber industry. This film is about a town that took a tragedy and turned it into something positive. They're moving forward and it's a great demonstration of the power of mountain bikes to lift up the human spirit but also be a beacon for the community.