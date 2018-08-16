VIDEOS

Video: Dreaming of The Ultimate Trail

Aug 15, 2018
by Variable Visual  

Camille found a mysterious and old map about a lost trail in the Alps, he goes on top of the mountain to find out what is this mystery!

Camille had to climb on top of the mountain to find the fire will maybe reveal the lost trail on his legendary blank map.

At 2000m in the heart of the Alps, the sunrise is just blowing all mind.

Door with a view!

Back to the old days to have a ride in a castle.

Drift with a view for the knight Servant!

Riding kit is discontinued for a while now but you could still try to find a legendary map to get one!

