Video: The Madison Saracen Factory Waiting Team Podcast - Ep. 1

With no racing, we had to do something to keep us busy! Welcome to the first episode of our team podcast. It's a bit of an experiment to start with, but hopefully this half hour of fun mountain-bike related banter will take your mind off of bigger things for a while.



Hosted by Will Longden, the team manager is joined by Danny Hart and Matt Walker, mechanics Ewan Collier and Scott Mears, along with physical coach Phil Dixon.



We're already working on episode two, so if you have a question for any of the team about bikes, racing, Zwift, or how to get as buff as Scotty, then leave it in the comments below and we'll do our best to answer it next time. — Madison Saracen