Video: The Magic of the Trails in Pyrenees with Damien Oton & the Cowboy of Guara

Guara (Spain) is a gnarled land of twisted canyons punctuated by rocky mountains, a tough place where the winters are icy cold, and the summers are baking hot. In these types of places, you sometimes come across someone who blends in so well with their surroundings that you under-appreciate how long they’ve actually been there. This is precisely what happens when you meet Bertrand and his story. Dive into the magic of the Pyrenees with Bertrand and experience the pleasure of riding the region’s amazing trails with Damien Oton and Douglas Mcdonald in the newest chapter of Trail Tales.