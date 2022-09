When the world slowed down and traveling came to a halt we decided it was the perfect time to add a member to the family. As our new puppy became of age I started taking her on rides with me and quickly realized I had myself a dog who loved exploring the trails just as much as I do. It's been a blast getting the opportunity to put this video together and I'm excited to introduce you all to Stevie Sticks!Video Courtesy of Burst Media Creative