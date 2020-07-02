Pinkbike.com
Video: The Making of Danny MacAskill's Backwards Roll from 'Wee Day Out'
Jul 1, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
For Episode three we look back at the “Backwards Roll” from my film “Wee Day Out” produced in 2016 with Red Bull and Cut Media.
Danny MacAskill
Posted In:
Videos
Danny Macaskill
