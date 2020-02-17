Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: The Mental and Physical Battles of World Cup Racing - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 3
Feb 17, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Bike set-up, physical preparation and strategy will all be important as Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles continue their quests for the overall UCI title in Vallnord, Andorra.
—
Red Bull
Posted In:
Videos
Red Bull
Finn Iles
Kate Courtney
Loic Bruni
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
96439 views
Review: The DT Swiss EXC 1200 Spline Enduro Wheelset Might Be Too Light
67308 views
Tahnee Seagrave Breaks Tibia and Fibula After Crashing on Dirt Jumps
64516 views
First Ride: Transition's New Scout Carbon
61349 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
56934 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
55146 views
The 2019 Pinkbike Photo of the Year Winner is...
53446 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan's Devinci with Prototype Fox Suspension and Shimano Drivetrain
46010 views
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
neimbc
(41 mins ago)
Can't get the racing season here fast enough!
[Reply]
1
0
Xantim
(23 mins ago)
Wiki made the video with a possitive comment!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007164
Mobile Version of Website
2 Comments
Post a Comment