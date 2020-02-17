Video: The Mental and Physical Battles of World Cup Racing - Fast Life Season 3 Episode 3

Feb 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesBike set-up, physical preparation and strategy will all be important as Kate Courtney, Loïc Bruni and Finn Iles continue their quests for the overall UCI title in Vallnord, Andorra. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Finn Iles Kate Courtney Loic Bruni


2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Can't get the racing season here fast enough!
  • 1 0
 Wiki made the video with a possitive comment!

