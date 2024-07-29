Video: The Mistake That Cost a Gold Medal in the Olympic Men's Mountain Bike Race

In the final lap of the men's cross-country Olympic mountain bike race, it looked like Victor Koretzky was stronger than Tom Pidcock. Koretzky hadn't had to fight back from a 35 second deficit like Pidcock did after he suffered a front flat on lap three. Pidcock kept attacking the French rider in the final lap, trying to get a gap, but Koretzky met him move for move, before launching an attack of his own.It looked like the Koretzky had everything under control and was gaining time on the defending Olympic champion, but then suddenly Pidcock was in front of him again again. We didn't see what happened on the live broadcast, which was this major mistake from Koretzky. In one of the final descents before the finish line, Koretzky washed out his front wheel, leaving the door open for Pidcock to pass him.Koretzky was able to power back and regain the gold medal position shortly after, but lost any advantage he has and it surely ruffled his composure. It also showed to Pidcock that Koretzky was also riding on the edge and he still had reason to hold out hope for the gold medal."On the last downhill, I made a mistake," the Frenchman said after the race. "The single track was not so clean compared with the lap before. I don’t know if it’s from the opening moto (bike) or something else, but there was a lot of gravel on the line, and I lost the front wheel. That mistake cost me gold."Pidcock then squeaked through on an inside line in the final woods section and accelerated to the finish line to take a second Olympic gold medal in a row. It was an audacious move from Pidcock, the master of passes, but one that is allowed in the sport of mountain biking.A coach for Cycling GB said after the race that: