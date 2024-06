Sam Hill in 2008.

Danny Hart in 2011.

Aaron Gwin in 2012.

Danny Hart in 2016.

Laurie Greenland in 2019.

Loris Vergier in 2022.

Jackson Goldstone in 2023.

This video is presented by Bell Helmets

There's something about Val di Sole that delivers amazing racing. Henry looks back at some of the most iconic runs in the last 15 years.