Nail-bitting till the very end, plenty of ups and downs, raw emotions, tons of crashes and flat tires. The 2019 UCI XCO World Cup season was surely one to remember. We've rolled up our sleeves and dug out the most intense moments from the past season. We hope you enjoy the epic battles between Kate Courtney, Jolanda Neff, Nino Schurter, Mathieu van der Poel and the rest of the World's elite. — Red Bull