Video: The Most Unique Bikes We Could Find In California - Daily Driver Bike Checks

Apr 27, 2023
by Christina Chappetta  

Daily Drivers, along with Christina Chappetta, hit the open road to enjoy the sunshine in California for the Sea Otter Classic. Not only did we meet some truly lovely folks but the bikes were eclectic, to say the least.

Videos Christina Chappetta Sea Otter 2023


16 Comments

  • 24 0
 Autoplay AND an ad??? Oh dear, this is not going to go well.
  • 3 0
 This is what I’ve always wanted
  • 4 0
 There's a reason they went to their own video player: they wanted that ad revenue and YouTube wasn't enough.

I used uBlock origin to block the entire player so it can never play
  • 3 0
 It's almost like this website is a business trying to make money. Tut!
  • 1 0
 @Rantallion: That's fine ofcourse, but they won't be running a business if they ignore our wishes too much.
  • 5 0
 I think mountain biking was born a million times when rubber hit dirt but I have to give credit for its growth to Marin County. The list of important players that made mountain bikes commercially viable that were all there together is unreal.
  • 7 1
 For the non-video people:
Bike 1: 0:22
Bike 2: 1:09
Bike 3: 2:05
Bike 4: 3:08
Bike 5: 4:04
Bike 6: 4:57
  • 17 0
 The pictures you posted aren't loading for me
  • 5 0
 that bicycle seat on the Schwinn could be responsible for social diseases both mental and physical.
  • 5 0
 I, like a fine wine, age with time.
  • 4 0
 A real Yogi Berra there.
  • 5 0
 'It ages with time'. A true scholar.
  • 3 0
 I invented mountain biking. Anyone who says otherwise is the Devil.
  • 1 0
 f*ck man, nobody knows about MT. Tam being the birthplace of MTB?
  • 1 0
 I had fun jakknoff cats
  • 3 4
 Dude with the Schwin is trying a little too hard...





