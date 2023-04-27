Watch
Video: The Most Unique Bikes We Could Find In California - Daily Driver Bike Checks
Apr 27, 2023
by
Christina Chappetta
Follow
Following
16 Comments
Daily Drivers, along with Christina Chappetta, hit the open road to enjoy the sunshine in California for the Sea Otter Classic. Not only did we meet some truly lovely folks but the bikes were eclectic, to say the least.
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Sea Otter 2023
16 Comments
Score
Time
24
0
wpplayer18
(1 hours ago)
Autoplay AND an ad??? Oh dear, this is not going to go well.
[Reply]
3
0
cuban-b
(43 mins ago)
This is what I’ve always wanted
[Reply]
4
0
nickfranko
(40 mins ago)
There's a reason they went to their own video player: they wanted that ad revenue and YouTube wasn't enough.
I used uBlock origin to block the entire player so it can never play
[Reply]
3
0
Rantallion
(27 mins ago)
It's almost like this website is a business trying to make money. Tut!
[Reply]
1
0
IntoTheEverflow
(11 mins ago)
@Rantallion
: That's fine ofcourse, but they won't be running a business if they ignore our wishes too much.
[Reply]
5
0
vapidoscar
(1 hours ago)
I think mountain biking was born a million times when rubber hit dirt but I have to give credit for its growth to Marin County. The list of important players that made mountain bikes commercially viable that were all there together is unreal.
[Reply]
7
1
SpecSRAM
(1 hours ago)
For the non-video people:
Bike 1: 0:22
Bike 2: 1:09
Bike 3: 2:05
Bike 4: 3:08
Bike 5: 4:04
Bike 6: 4:57
[Reply]
17
0
Dogl0rd
(1 hours ago)
The pictures you posted aren't loading for me
[Reply]
5
0
madmon
(44 mins ago)
that bicycle seat on the Schwinn could be responsible for social diseases both mental and physical.
[Reply]
5
0
plustiresaintdead
(1 hours ago)
I, like a fine wine, age with time.
[Reply]
4
0
vapidoscar
(1 hours ago)
A real Yogi Berra there.
[Reply]
5
0
r-macattack
(1 hours ago)
'It ages with time'. A true scholar.
[Reply]
3
0
ih8tbikes
(52 mins ago)
I invented mountain biking. Anyone who says otherwise is the Devil.
[Reply]
1
0
marco222
(2 mins ago)
f*ck man, nobody knows about MT. Tam being the birthplace of MTB?
[Reply]
1
0
MutleyAdams
(35 mins ago)
I had fun jakknoff cats
[Reply]
3
4
Bushmaster123
(51 mins ago)
Dude with the Schwin is trying a little too hard...
[Reply]
