Video: The New Calibre Triple B Tackles Sheffield's Finest Riding Spots

Originally born off the back of a limited edition up-specced Bossnut, the 2019 Triple B has firmly established itself as it’s own entity in the Calibre range. Where the Bossnut offers people an entry-level full suspension platform as the ideal introduction into mountain biking, the Triple B features a selection of the most common upgrades we’ve seen amongst Bossnut riders, at a fraction of the cost of what you’d end up paying for each independent part. £1499 gets you a KS Rage i dropper post, 140mm RockShox Sector RL forks and a full SRAM NX Eagle 12 speed groupset.
So what you’re left with is the Bossnut’s bigger brother. A bike built to handle anything you can throw at it, from long XC rides cranking up those monster hills with that Eagle cassette, to steep gnarly trails with that extra fork travel/slacker head angle offered by the Sector fork.
We took the Triple B on a day trip around Sheffield’s finest riding spots to demonstrate what’s possible on a short travel trail bike these days. Whether its big trail rides in the Peak District, laps of Steel City DH in Greno, cruising down to Bolehills after a day in the office, or manualling through town, we don’t care how you ride your bike, just get out on it. Everyones got their own definition, but for us, this is mountain biking.
