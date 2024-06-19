Pinkbike.com
Video: The New Crans-Montana XC World Cup Course Is A Piece of Art - A Very Technical One
Jun 19, 2024
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Follow
40 Comments
A first look at the track at the brand new venue of Crans-Montana, Switzerland. We've never seen anything like it and look forward to watching racers tackle it this weekend.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
World Cup XC
Crans Montana World Cup Xc 2024
Author Info:
sarahmoore
Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,440 articles
40 Comments
Score
Time
15
0
agnostic
(2 hours ago)
XC racing is so good now. The tracks are fun to watch and there is so much talent on course.
[Reply]
5
0
motts
(1 hours ago)
@agnostic
Agreed, XC has gotten really fun to watch. Then they had the short course last week, which was a total bummer, old-school course across a grass field. At least the XCO looked decently tech, even if they barely showed those sections in the race coverage.
[Reply]
4
0
agnostic
(1 hours ago)
@motts
: 100% agree. That grass field course was such a let down. This course looks like a blast.
[Reply]
11
1
AppleJack76
FL
(1 hours ago)
Any one that crashes on the rock drop landing, will be permanently disfigured. When are the alligator moats going to be added? Anyone a fan of Death Race 2000?
[Reply]
8
0
dougfs
FL
(1 hours ago)
I wonder how all that wood will be in the rain which is forecast for the weekend.
[Reply]
1
0
TwoNGlenn
(53 mins ago)
Wet wood wonderland!
[Reply]
1
0
thenewphonebooksarein
(5 mins ago)
exactly this
[Reply]
4
0
ocnlogan
FL
(1 hours ago)
I've not been mountain biking for very long (just about 5-6 years). But even in that small time, it is amazing to see how XC race tracks (and bikes) have changed.
I mean just looking at the bikes being raced. In 2016-2018 many people were racing hardtails with 100mm forks, ~69-70 degree HTA angles, and rigid seat posts.
Now it seems that pretty much everyone is riding 110-120mm travel full suspension bikes with HTA's in the 66-67 degree range, and dropper posts.
[Reply]
1
0
artistformlyknowasdan
FL
(52 mins ago)
we've come all long way from racing in farm fields to proper 'trail like' courses!
[Reply]
6
0
everythingsucks
FL
(1 hours ago)
It's time I admitted to myself that I have no idea what XC racing actually is.
[Reply]
4
0
eckljkr
(50 mins ago)
I think this is too hazardous for wet conditions. I don't want to see anyone break their neck on ultra-slick logs with no B-line runouts. Cool in the dry? Sure. But it looks like it might not be dry.
[Reply]
6
1
bikedrd
FL
(1 hours ago)
Dang - that looks fun, but scary on an XC bike!
[Reply]
11
12
BuntyHoven1
FL
(1 hours ago)
Pointlessly scary. The vertical rocks are ridiculous. I'm all about rowdy courses but that's just dumb.
[Reply]
2
0
ocnlogan
FL
(1 hours ago)
100%, looks fun.
But scary on an XC bike... especially XC tires.
Excited to see how they all handle it. This is very much "not just a fitness/climbing speed" sort of track.
[Reply]
12
3
vercorin1
(1 hours ago)
@BuntyHoven1
: ...this is our manor and we do DH and XC here. You are absolutely right. its ridiculous. It's dumb. Exactly that.
That local rock is slick in the wet with zero traction. We know it well. The moment I saw the long lines of standing stones - following a significant drop, ffs - I considered it COMPLETELY unacceptable. A single mistake from an exhausted back marker and serious injury could end someone's season. There's a reason why some trees have padding in DH - hitting them is just too consequential.
Steeps - brilliant
Drops - great
Techy singletrack - super
Deliberate death traps - no
Cathro - can you give it a review?
Riders should be more involvd in course construction. Bloody menhirs. Leave them for Asterix, Obelix and Gettafix. Just mad.
[Reply]
3
1
eastonwest
(1 hours ago)
@BuntyHoven1
: These are pros riding, they’ll do just fine.
[Reply]
1
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
@ocnlogan
: Well, most of them are using inserts, so...all good.
[Reply]
2
0
BuntyHoven1
FL
(44 mins ago)
@eastonwest
: Yeah it’s not like we’ve seen a number of face plants and concussions lately is it?
[Reply]
2
0
Someoldfart
(34 mins ago)
@BuntyHoven1
: I hear what you’re saying but I raced XC in B.C. for quite a few years. Our courses were like this when our forks had no travel and brakes were rubber bits squeezing the rims. I like that courses are tough because the tech should trickle down to bikes we like to ride. This is also why I think there should be a return to riders having to do their own repairs. It would hopefully lead to more robust XC equipment.
[Reply]
1
0
ocnlogan
FL
(5 mins ago)
@ReformedRoadie
:
I was mostly thinking about grip when I said it.
You're right, the chance of punctures seems higher than average. But as we saw in the bike check, most of them are running inserts, which will help.
[Reply]
2
0
Supermoo
(5 mins ago)
@BuntyHoven1
: a good reminder of that is what happened to Nico (US 17-18 national champ) when he went face first into a rock garden at the Haiming, Austria race --
www.gofundme.com/f/help-nico-get-his-smile-back-after-a-devastating-crash
Those dividing rocks are really dangerous and the wood in the wet could be a nightmare.
[Reply]
2
0
dump
(50 mins ago)
Some of those sections are no joke. In the wet, with xc tires? At max heart rate? I wish them luck. On an trail bike, I can see it, but this is definitely pushing the envelope.
[Reply]
4
3
WhateverBikes
(23 mins ago)
I hate it. Man made obstacles, and deliberately made even more dangerous. It's a circus. Mountain bike racing used to be 'hey, we set out a course in nature, let's race and see who's fastest'. It was great, it was popular, there was a great scene. Yes, this new style is more spectacular, but we already have other disciplines for that. Let XC be XC.
[Reply]
3
0
marshallthewolf
FL
(14 mins ago)
I've never watched an XC race in my life. Just watched this course preview and I might actually watch this one now! Crans Montana looks insane and I'd love to try and ride it on my trail bike for 1 lap lol. People racing through a grass field, couldn't care less wouldn't tune in haha
[Reply]
1
0
2d-cutout
(34 mins ago)
Definitely looks like trail bike territory, I hope it stays dry for the race! I reckon I'd ride it all on my XC HT (but it has a 170mm dropper), but not at race pace and not in the wet.
[Reply]
2
0
IMeasureStuff
FL
(1 hours ago)
Thanks f***ing bananas. I pitty the fool that rides this without a dropper.
[Reply]
1
0
BermSkid72
FL
(1 hours ago)
So awesome. With electronic suspension, i bet we see XC bikes evolve into epic performance trail bikes even more. 65mm Head tube. 125 - 130mm rear and 130 - 140mm front.
[Reply]
1
0
aelazenby
(42 mins ago)
Dang, that looks like it is better than a 6' drop to rock with little room to be off line. I suspect very few people will hit that one, particularly if it starts to rain.
[Reply]
2
0
vemegen
(19 mins ago)
seems the only thing missing is a truck dumping bricks and rubble from some local construction site to make it more hardcore
[Reply]
2
0
geoffcalv
FL
(1 hours ago)
Dang that looks proper rowdy. Good luck in the wet...
[Reply]
2
0
whiteelvis
(1 hours ago)
Track looks sweet for some “Down Country” racing.
[Reply]
3
2
nozes
(1 hours ago)
Could do with less artificial stuff in there. I like it super technical,but natural.
[Reply]
2
0
commental
(15 mins ago)
That rock berm with the gap in the middle is a weird feature.
[Reply]
1
0
mr-epic-3
(0 mins ago)
That looks like a fun / legit course.
I would like to ride that course on my eMTB
[Reply]
1
0
powderhoundbrr
FL
(53 mins ago)
An XC track that actually requires a track walk is pretty awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
paulskibum
FL
(52 mins ago)
Looks spicy - hope this ends well!
[Reply]
1
0
gallico916
(25 mins ago)
Holy macrolly, more like light enduro course
[Reply]
1
0
Supermoo
(3 mins ago)
Great way to ruin an Olympics
[Reply]
1
1
t2091
(32 mins ago)
Damn no way I'd hit that rock drop on my XC bike.
[Reply]
1
0
Explodo
(16 mins ago)
Spoiled ass kids...We used to all ride hardtails with shit short(or no)-travel suspension on EVERYTHING.
[Reply]
