Video: The New Orbea Wild EMTB Can Use 2 Batteries

PRESS RELEASE: Orbea Bikes

It’s time to get moving. Load up your pack for an afternoon ride and start pedaling. Whatever obstacles exist between you and the trails and your Special Places, it’s time to run over them. Reclaim access and discover new adventures the way you like – aboard a fun and capable machine that enhances your skills while it extends your range. Conquer steep climbs and push the limits of traction and good judgment on the way back down. Enjoy clever design and sophisticated suspension kinematics, or simply focus on the trail. Wild FS revitalizes your riding and helps you chart new destinations. Take back control – Take back your Wild.

Details



Usage: eBike Universal

Wheel Size: 29”

Travel: 160/160mm

Material: Monocoque OMR Carbon, Monocoque/Hydorformed Alloy Blend

Sizes: S/M - L - XL

Price: From €5999 to €8999 ($6299 to $9499 USD)

Personalization: Two stock colors with full personalization options through MyO

Info: orbea.com

eBike Universal29”160/160mmMonocoque OMR Carbon, Monocoque/Hydorformed Alloy BlendS/M - L - XLFrom €5999 to €8999 ($6299 to $9499 USD)Two stock colors with full personalization options through MyO

No matter how steep or technical the climb, regardless of the obstacles on the descent, the new Wild FS is ready with a single goal in mind: to take back your wild. Our Wild FS is now more capable than ever. The power and efficiency of the new Bosch CX engine and internal 625Wh battery mean more uphill pedal assist, with a forward and aggressive riding position that complements the climbs. Wild FS has also been redesigned with a new, progressive kinematic, and ultra-confident geometry so no descent will stop this e-bike.The frame has been completely reworked, built entirely with OMR carbon. Its weight, tipping in at just 3.5kg, feels even lighter on the trail thanks to the balanced weight distribution and lively suspension feel. And with 160mm of travel front and rear, it smooths out any bumps along the way. Wild FS rolls confidently on 29” x 2.6” tires with reinforced casing and an aggressive tread to guarantee grip on the most remote trails.The development and design team spent the most time reconfiguring Wild FS’s kinematics, increasing progressivity and support of its 160mm suspension (with a recommended SAG between 25–30%) from the previous generation, giving more support and control on technical terrain. Even more progressive are the multiple shock options available to riders through MyO.The frame is available in two options: a full OMR carbon design, complete with a carbon linkage, rear triangle and battery cover; or an hybrid with OMR carbon front triangle, hydroformed aluminum linkage and rear triangle, and a polymer battery cover. The new Wild FS is available in three sizes: S/M, L and XL.You’ll find plenty of space to mount a bottle cage and tool kit, with the option to swap the bottle cage for a second battery. Thus, depending on the model, the battery capacity can reach 1125Wh.Our exclusive computer mount allows riders to choose a convenient mounting location for the Bosch display: over the stem, in front of the stem or on the side. And tucked inside the stem cap is a unique storage space for a critical item: a battery key.The battery cover, made from extremely durable but featherlight materials, protects the battery from impact and opens and closes with a simple and reliable locking mechanism. No tools required. Frame reinforcements also protect other critical areas of the bike in case of a crash. And a custom Acros Block Lock headset, designed exclusively for Wild FS, ensures that handlebar rotation doesn’t interfere with the integrity of the frame.A redesigned derailleur hanger can be disassembled and replaced without tools for a simple and effective solution that lets riders keep rolling in minutes.Even the Wild FS charging port has been redesigned for easy access, yet remains protected from the elements. Paired with internal cable routing, durable Enduro-brand bearings and our signature lifetime frame warranty, low maintenance fun and lifetime longevity are key factors in this bike.The frame is available in two options: a full OMR carbon design, complete with a carbon connecting rod, rear triangle and battery cover; or a hybrid with OMR carbon front triangle, hydorformed aluminum linkage and rear triangle, and a polymer battery cover. The new Wild FS is available in three sizes: S, L and XL.You’ll find plenty of space to mount a bottle cage and tool kit, with the option to swap the bottle cage for a second battery. Thus, depending on the model, the battery capacity can reach 1125Wh.Our exclusive design allows riders to choose a convenient mounting location for the Bosch display: over the stem, in front of the stem or on the side. And tucked inside the stem cap is a secret chamber for a critical item: a battery key holder.The battery cover, made from an extremely durable but featherlight polymer, protects the engine battery from impact and opens and closes with a simple and reliable locking mechanism. No tools required. Frame reinforcements also protect other critical areas of the bike in case of a crash. And a custom Acros Block Lock headset, designed exclusively for Wild FS, ensures that handlebar rotation doesn’t interfere with the integrity of the frame.A redesigned derailleur hanger can be disassembled by hand for a simple and effective solution that lets riders keep rolling, even if it’s damaged.Even the Wild FS charging port has been redesigned for easy access, yet remains protected from the elements. Paired with internal wiring along the frame, strong enduro bearings and our lifetime frame warranty, durability and longevity are key factors in this bike.Recently, we’ve launched new custom options across the MyO platform for mechanical bikes, and now it’s time to celebrate the start of MTB ebike customization with Wild FS.With no additional cost, riders can fully customize the new Wild FS on MyO and unleash their personal style. Start with the paint finish (matte or gloss), pick an infinite combination of color options, and dial it in with components of your choice. Forks, shocks, seat posts, saddles and even custom text are just a few of the ways to build the perfect bike.With more than 1 million possible combinations on MyO, Wild FS can adapt to many styles, tastes and preferences. Taking back your wild has never been more personal.