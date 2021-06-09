Video: The New Scott Spark Launches with a Spoof XC Horror Flick - 'Night of the Spark'

Jun 9, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Could the integrated shock on the new Scott Spark unleash your inner XC demon?

For all the details on the bike, check out our first look, here.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos XC Bikes Scott Scott Spark


20 Comments

 That is a BOLD move......and suspension linkage and internal shock design. Take a look at the BOLD Unplugged Vol 1. Looks like Scott acquiring BOLD worked out well for both companies.

www.pinkbike.com/news/bold-unplugged-volume-1-first-ride.html
 no comment
 More people should follow your lead. And who knows, the world might just become a better place...
 Best launch video ever!
Hats off @SCOTT-Sports marketing department, fantastic.

I think I need one of these, but i'm not shaving off my beard.
 If he grew Dangerholme thighs I would've given it a 1/10.
 so much more relatable than the recent specialized adds.....gotta shave to save those watts.
 You got that right for sure and for certain. The latest Big S adds have been shark jump material. Dig the Vincent Price-esk narration. Also, Nino's facial expression changes......
 IFHT are getting serious production values - wow!
 the part where he shaves his knees was funny
 Yeah, just show me Nino and Kate riding the shit out of the bike. All we get here is a joke dragged way past it's limited useful life while the bike sits stationary in a dark room.
  • 3 0
 Lighten up, Francis.
 @Augustus-G: I can't, I'm stuck in an unlit bike shop on a dark and stormy night.
 @bikeybikeybikebike: Boo! Bwahahahaha!
 Where was the thriller dance?
 If scott put as much effort into designing their bicycles as they put into this edit, then they could actually make decent bicycles.
 On no, we lost another one to xc!!!
 If they spent a little less money on all these BS bicycle marketing videos maybe the bikes wouldn't cost so damn much….

Marketing department's right now…..

Marketing department’s right now…..
 When he shaves his legs LOL
 Very good
 YT CAPRA video, and a Bold Bike.. WTF Scott..??

