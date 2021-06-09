Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: The New Scott Spark Launches with a Spoof XC Horror Flick - 'Night of the Spark'
Jun 9, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Could the integrated shock on the new Scott Spark unleash your inner XC demon?
For all the details on the bike, check out
our first look, here
.
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
XC Bikes
Scott
Scott Spark
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
72061 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
53324 views
Bike Check: Loic Bruni's 'Not Quite Standard' Specialized Demo
49691 views
Opening Day Survey 2021: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
46140 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
45623 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
41992 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41445 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
40242 views
20 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Ricekrispyota
(29 mins ago)
That is a BOLD move......and suspension linkage and internal shock design. Take a look at the BOLD Unplugged Vol 1. Looks like Scott acquiring BOLD worked out well for both companies.
www.pinkbike.com/news/bold-unplugged-volume-1-first-ride.html
[Reply]
5
0
ddeardorff73
(52 mins ago)
no comment
[Reply]
2
1
Sp4xXx
(50 mins ago)
More people should follow your lead. And who knows, the world might just become a better place...
[Reply]
2
0
VWsurfbum
(26 mins ago)
Best launch video ever!
Hats off
@SCOTT-Sports
marketing department, fantastic.
I think I need one of these, but i'm not shaving off my beard.
[Reply]
3
0
m3000
(51 mins ago)
If he grew Dangerholme thighs I would've given it a 1/10.
[Reply]
2
0
werts
(49 mins ago)
so much more relatable than the recent specialized adds.....gotta shave to save those watts.
[Reply]
2
0
Augustus-G
(28 mins ago)
You got that right for sure and for certain. The latest Big S adds have been shark jump material. Dig the Vincent Price-esk narration. Also, Nino's facial expression changes......
[Reply]
3
0
thingswelike
(48 mins ago)
IFHT are getting serious production values - wow!
[Reply]
3
0
tgr9
(48 mins ago)
the part where he shaves his knees was funny
[Reply]
1
1
bikeybikeybikebike
(43 mins ago)
Yeah, just show me Nino and Kate riding the shit out of the bike. All we get here is a joke dragged way past it's limited useful life while the bike sits stationary in a dark room.
[Reply]
3
0
Augustus-G
(32 mins ago)
Lighten up, Francis.
[Reply]
1
0
bikeybikeybikebike
(24 mins ago)
@Augustus-G
: I can’t, I’m stuck in an unlit bike shop on a dark and stormy night.
[Reply]
1
0
Augustus-G
(22 mins ago)
@bikeybikeybikebike
: Boo! Bwahahahaha!
[Reply]
3
0
robdonovan
(29 mins ago)
Where was the thriller dance?
[Reply]
1
0
bikertrash
(2 mins ago)
If scott put as much effort into designing their bicycles as they put into this edit, then they could actually make decent bicycles.
[Reply]
2
0
SammyGreen
(48 mins ago)
On no, we lost another one to xc!!!
[Reply]
1
1
johnblaze
(14 mins ago)
If they spent a little less money on all these BS bicycle marketing videos maybe the bikes wouldn’t cost so damn much….
Marketing department’s right now…..
[Reply]
2
0
nicktapias
(13 mins ago)
When he shaves his legs LOL
[Reply]
2
0
mgibeault
(46 mins ago)
Very good
[Reply]
1
0
RicardoFM
(16 mins ago)
YT CAPRA video, and a Bold Bike.. WTF Scott..??
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008613
Mobile Version of Website
20 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/news/bold-unplugged-volume-1-first-ride.html
Hats off @SCOTT-Sports marketing department, fantastic.
I think I need one of these, but i'm not shaving off my beard.
Marketing department’s right now…..
Post a Comment